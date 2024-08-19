DC, DG MESE chair meeting of District oversight committee

HYDERABAD - Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Zain-ul-Abedin Memon, and Director General Monitoring & Evaluation School Education Department, Zain-ul-Abedin Ansari, called an urgent meeting of the District Oversight Committee at the Camp Office of the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad.

During the meeting, the Director General highlighted significant issues discovered during a surprise visit to a local school earlier that morning. It was found that several employees and teachers were absent without prior notice. Conversely, in some schools, teacher deployment exceeded the actual student enrollment, indicating mismanagement and improper allocation of teaching staff.

The meeting further identified a concerning lack of performance among Taluka Education Officers (TEOs), District Education Officers (DEOs), and the Chief Monitoring Officer (CMO).