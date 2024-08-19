DG PARD praises services of CEO PCP

PESHAWAR - The Director General of Pakistan Academy for Rural Development (PARD), Capt (R) Adnan Gul, has praised the services of Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas, CEO of Paraplegic Center Peshawar (PCP), for his contributions to the treatment and rehabilitation of patients disabled by spinal cord injuries. He also commended Dr. Ilyas for efficiently managing the hospital established for this purpose, noting that this unique medical institution in South Asia will continue to progress under his leadership.

In recognition of his efforts, Capt (R) Adnan Gul presented a shield to Dr. Ilyas on behalf of PARD during a ceremony held at the academy, declaring him the best teacher for the trainee administrative officers. He acknowledged that in addition to Dr. Ilyas’ professional approach, the officers in training also appreciate the medical, social, and educational services provided by the Paraplegic Center, which is a matter of honor.

On this occasion, Dr. Muhammad Ilyas highlighted that, alongside the treatment and rehabilitation of patients with spinal cord disabilities, the Paraplegic Center is also successfully treating and rehabilitating children suffering from clubfoot and autism. He shared that under a future plan, the center intends to begin the treatment and rehabilitation of individuals with disabilities due to skull injuries, lamenting that no such institution currently exists in the country.

Dr. Ilyas also presented the annual performance report of PCP to Capt (R) Adnan Gul, showcasing the center’s rehabilitation, academic, and research activities. The report was highly appreciated, and Capt (R) Adnan Gul assured full cooperation in these efforts.