EoP project to boost online virtual tours of scenic spots: CM aide

Peshawar - Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Tourism and Culture, Zahid Chanzeb, visited the head office of the private tourism technology company “Jazz Mosafir” to review the ongoing work on the “Eye of Pakistan” (EoP) project. This project is a collaboration between the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) and the private sector.

The project aims to make online virtual journeys to the country’s hill stations and scenic spots possible. It will also provide pre-travel arrangements, weather updates, and access to tourism facilities through a special mobile app. DG KPCTA Tashfin Haider, CEO of Jazz Mosafir Sajad Khan, Manager Digital Transformation Cell (DTC) Abdul Baseer, and other officials were present during the visit.

Zahid Chanzeb praised the innovative and continuous efforts of the project team, acknowledging that the use of modern technology in the tourism industry will enhance its functionality and globally showcase Pakistan’s natural and cultural resources, ultimately increasing government revenue, including foreign exchange.

He highlighted the growing trend of virtual tourism, which allows people to explore tourist destinations using technologies such as Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), and 360-degree videos, without physically traveling.

The adviser emphasized the importance of the private sector’s role in the tourism industry, noting its contributions to economic development and job creation. He stressed the need to streamline online reservation systems for tourists’ convenience, allowing easy access to services such as hotel bookings, transport, and guides, which aligns with the goals of the “Eye of Pakistan” project.

An advisory meeting between the Department of Tourism and Culture and company officials was also held, chaired by Zahid Chanzeb. The meeting reviewed challenges hindering tourism and cultural promotion in KP and discussed measures to address them.

During the meeting, CEO Sajjad Khan presented an overview of the company’s innovative services and products, including the weather forecasting system “Weather Walay,” the agri-tech platform “Bakhabar Kisan,” and the flagship tourism platform “Jazz Mosafir.” He highlighted that the “Eye of Pakistan” project aims to provide live exposure to natural spots and hill stations across Pakistan, along with reducing travel risks, providing up-to-date weather conditions, and boosting digital tourism.

Zahid Chanzeb expressed confidence that the new project would help tourists explore Pakistan’s beauty both through comfortable travel and digital platforms in the shortest possible time. He also stressed exploring public-private partnerships to advance the tourism sector, promote economic development, and increase the global digital reflection of Pakistan’s natural beauty.

He concluded by emphasizing the immense opportunities for the provincial government and the private sector to further integrate the tourism industry in KP, setting the stage for a prosperous future in tourism.