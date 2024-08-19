Faiz-Niazi nexus embodied worst example of hostility towards state: Tarar

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information, Broadcasting, Culture and National Heritage Attaullah Tarar on Sunday said the anti-state decisions made by the “Faiz-Niazi nexus” had been emerged as the “worst example” of the hostility towards the country.

The minister, in a news statement, strongly condemned the “unholy alliance” of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and ex-spy chief Faiz Hameed, PTI’s alleged links with anti-Pakistan journalists from across the eastern border and its decision to resettle the Fitna-ul-Khawarij from western border in the country. He said PTI spokesperson Rauf Hassan’s “provocative and terrible” conversation with an Indian journalist, that surfaced earlier in the day, had fully exposed the PTI’s anti-state agenda.

The minister branded the PTI as a “foreign-funded party” which has been committed to anti-national agenda, resorting to seek support of its foreign masters to undermine the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country after harming its foreign policy with the cipher conspiracy.

Tarar said Rauf Hassan’s conversation with the Indian journalists, who holds anti-Pakistan sentiments, was a true reflection of the ideology of the PTI which has been harboring conspiracies against the country including the May 9 arson. He alleged that the PTI social media cell in Islamabad, which was in constant contact with the enemies of the country, was involved in running a smear campaign against the Pakistan Army and the Army Chief.

Their clamor for a “bloody revolution” in the country proved that the PTI had received foreign funding from India for the purpose, he said, adding it was also revealed by the investigation into the prohibited funding case of the PTI. “Now, the PTI leader’s contact with Indian journalist proves that he is running anti-Pakistan campaign at the behest of anti-national forces,” he said, regretting that the “foreign funded group” had crossed all limits of anti-nationalism. “There is no doubt that their main goal is to harm Pakistan’s national interests and the army,” he stressed. “These people are pursuing Indian agenda while sitting in Pakistan,” he said, while accusing the PTI of resettling the terrorists in the country at the behest of Indians.

Faiz Hameed also became a stooge to the PTI founder and resorted to create instability in the country on his behest, the minister noted. He said the nation fully knew that it was Faiz Hameed who was the agent of the wife of the PTI Founder Bushra Bibi, a central figure in all these conspiracies.

“Faiz-Niazi-Bushra nexus” had harmed the country to achieve their ulterior motives, he said alleging that the alliance was involved in inciting revolt in the state institution, he said adding, the Faiz-Niazi nexus also tried to create an impression that there was some kind of confusion or division in rank and file of the Pakistan Army.