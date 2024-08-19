Farooq Sattar criticizes Punjab-only power relief as discriminatory against Sindh

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader and Member of National Assembly (MNA) Dr. has condemned the government's decision to extend electricity bill relief exclusively to Punjab, calling it a discriminatory act.

During a press conference on Monday, Dr. Sattar pointed out that Karachi, which contributes the highest amount in taxes, has been unfairly excluded from the relief measures. "It is unjust that only Punjab benefits from the Rs14 per unit electricity relief, while the people of Karachi and Sindh receive nothing," he asserted.

Dr. Sattar highlighted that residents of Sindh are paying Rs64 per unit for electricity without any discounts, a situation that he claims has driven people to resort to street crime due to the escalating cost of living. He also noted that industrialists in the region are burdened with electricity rates of Rs55 per unit.

He stressed that the people of Sindh deserve the same relief as those in Punjab, and urged the government to address this disparity.