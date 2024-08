JUI-F chief Maulana emphasized on Sunday that the country's resources rightfully belong to its people and urged all stakeholders to recognize this fact. "We will not permit our resources to be exploited; they belong to the masses," he declared.

Without naming specifics, Rehman accused the international community of attempting to erase the religious identity of Muslims. He also called on the nation's leaders to explain on whose behalf they have been squandering China's investments.