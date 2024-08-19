FIA thwarts human trafficking attempt

KARACHI - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) intercepted and offloaded two passengers from a Tehran-bound flight at Karachi Airport. The suspects were allegedly attempting to enter Europe illegally via Iran. According to the FIA spokesperson, the individuals—identified as Ghulam Ghaus and Haris Hasan—were in contact with a human trafficker known as Tanveer. The suspects had arranged an interview at the Serbian Embassy under the pretense of seeking legitimate entry into Europe, with their appointment date set for August 15, which had already passed. Further investigations revealed that the suspects had each paid PKR 1.8 million to the agent for facilitating their illegal journey. The FIA has handed over the suspects to the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Karachi for further investigation and legal proceedings.