First super blue moon of 2024 to illuminate Pakistan's skies tonight

Skywatchers in Pakistan are in for a celestial treat tonight as the first super blue moon of 2024 is set to brighten the night sky. According to the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco), the rare astronomical event will reach its peak at 11:26 PM.

A supermoon occurs when the full moon coincides with the point in its orbit where it is closest to Earth, approximately 363,300 kilometers away. At this distance, the moon appears 14% larger and shines 30% more brightly than usual, creating a spectacular sight.

What makes tonight's event even more special is that it is a "blue moon," a term used when two full moons occur within a single month of the lunar calendar. Although the term "blue moon" does not refer to the moon's color, it signifies the rarity of the event, making this supermoon a "super blue moon."

Suparco also noted that this super blue moon is the first of four supermoons that will grace the skies in the coming months. The next supermoons are scheduled to appear on September 18, October 17, and November 15, offering stargazers multiple opportunities to witness this astronomical phenomenon.

Tonight's super blue moon promises to be a stunning spectacle for those who take the time to look up at the night sky. Whether viewed with the naked eye or through a telescope, the event serves as a reminder of the beauty and wonder of our universe.