Food Authority seizes counterfeit beverages, spoiled eggs

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority has launched a large-scale crackdown against hazardous food items in the province. Inspection teams of the Food Authority set up checkpoints on major highways and conducted surprise raids on food businesses in various districts.

According to a spokesperson for the Food Safety Authority, significant operations were carried out in Mardan, Peshawar, Swabi, Nowshera, and Malakand districts.

During these operations, authorities seized 1,700 liters of counterfeit and substandard beverages from a vehicle in Nowshera, 1,200 liters from a factory in Mardan, 300 liters from a shop in Yar Hussain, Swabi, and approximately 2,000 liters from a vehicle in Sakha Kot, Malakand.

The spokesperson further said that heavy fines have been imposed on the owners involved in the production and sale of hazardous food items. Additionally, strict legal actions have been initiated under the Food Safety Act.

In Mardan, a raid was conducted on a warehouse, following a tip-off, where 140 dozen spoiled eggs were seized and destroyed.

Similarly, 400 liters of mislabeled milk were seized from Forest Bazaar, Peshawar, which was found to be tea whitener upon testing.

The milk was destroyed, and legal proceedings have been initiated against the owner. Director General of the Food Safety Authority, Wasif Saeed, commended the successful operations by the Food Safety teams.

He emphasized that strict actions will continue against those involved in the business of substandard and hazardous food items, with the aim of eliminating such elements from the province.