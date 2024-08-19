Former President Arif Alvi unfazed by potential article 6 charges

Former President Dr. asserted on Monday that he is unperturbed by the government's intentions to invoke Article 6 against him. Speaking to journalists at the Islamabad High Court, he stated, "Let the government proceed with imposing Article 6 on me; I am here to stay and will not be intimidated."

When questioned further, Alvi emphasized, "If the government is determined to impose Article 6, they should go ahead and fulfill their wish." He noted that the government has already filed hundreds of cases against him, and adding another would simply provide him with another opportunity to defend himself.

Alvi also made it clear that his loyalty to Pakistan is unwavering, declaring, "I was born and raised in this country, and I will remain here."

He reiterated his stance, saying, "Article 6 is a matter of life and death, and I am prepared to face it."

On the topic of the recent audio leaks, Alvi condemned the invasion of his privacy, stating that he has always been opposed to such breaches.

When asked about the possibility of Imran Khan’s release, Alvi responded positively, expressing his belief that "the PTI founder will be released soon by the grace of Allah Almighty."