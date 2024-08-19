Four Pakistani fighters triumph in Brave Combat MMA Championship

LAHORE - Four Pakistani fighters emerged victoriouson day one of Brave Combat Mixed Martial Arts Asian Championship here at DHA Sports Complex on Sunday.

The victorious Pakistani fighters include Abbas Khan, Zia Mishwani, Ismail Khan and Rizwan Ali secured victories. One Pakistani fighter, Aqib Awan, lost his fight. Twelveteams are participating in the Asian Championship, while teams from eleven countries are featuring in the Brave Combat event.

Youth Program Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan graced the opening ceremony as chief guest. Speaking on the occasion, Rana Mashhood said: “There is immense talent in Pakistan, but once these programs are halted, it becomes difficult to restart them. Congratulations to the people of Pakistan on the revival of this event after five years. Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif has restored it, and such a significant event has taken place in the country.

“Today, 180 athletes have gathered here and have praised Pakistan. A positive image of Pakistan will only emerge when such sports are held in the country. Engaging the youth by providing them with positive platforms is essential. The journey towards a positive and stable Pakistan has begun,” added Rana Mashhood.

Talking to media, President of Pakistan MMA, Umar Ahmed said: “The hosting of the Asian Championship in Pakistan is a positive development. There is a lot of talent in Pakistan, and we will make every effort to nurture it. We are grateful to the government of Pakistan for issuing visas to fighters from various countries. These Mixed Martial Arts competitions will ignite passion among the youth of Pakistan.”