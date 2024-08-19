French film legend Alain Delon dies at 88

PARIS - French film legend Alain Delon, a divisive star has died aged 88, his children announced Sunday. The actor, known for his roles in classics “Purple Noon” (1960) and “Le Samourai” (1967), died in the early hours of the morning, his son Anthony told AFP. He had been suffering with lymphoma. “Alain Fabien, Anouchka, Anthony, as well as (his dog) Loubo, are deeply saddened to announce the passing of their father,” Delon’s children said in a statement to AFP. “He passed away peacefully in his home in Douchy, surrounded by his three children and his family,” said the statement, which came after months of public family feuding over the star’s weakening health. Delon had millions of fans around the world but also drew legions of critics, with feminists appalled by the lifetime achievement award the Cannes Film Festival gave him in 2019. In his later years he lived largely as a recluse, his personal life keeping him in the headlines despite being a rarity on-screen since the 1990s. In 2023, his three children filed a complaint against his live-in assistant Hiromi Rollin, accusing her of harassment and threatening behaviour. The siblings went on to wage a public battle in the media and the courts, arguing over the star’s state of health, which included a stroke in 2019. He faced lifelong controversy over his relationship with women, with his sons previously accusing him of domestic violence. While Delon denied this, he admitted slapping women who attacked him during quarrels. He had a series of tumultuous affairs, describing German actor Romy Schneider as the “love of my life” after their relationship in the 1960s. German-born Velvet Underground singer Nico claimed he was the father of her son, Christian Aaron Boulogne -- something Delon continually denied up to Boulogne’s death in 2023 from a heroin overdose.

Delon married Nathalie Delon in 1964 in a stormy relationship that ended in divorce in 1969, with other high-profile relationships including pop diva Dalida and model-turned-actor Mireille Darc.

Far from a cerebral actor, Delon was considered an instinctive genius. He prided himself on never having worked on his technique, rather relying on charisma. French President Emmanuel Macron called Delon a “French monument” who “played legendary roles and made the world dream”.

Fellow 1960s star Brigitte Bardot told AFP his death left “a huge void that nothing and no one will be able to fill”.

Former president of the Cannes festival, Gilles Jacob, paid tribute to Delon as “a lion... an actor with a steely gaze”, while Alberto Barbera, director of the Venice film festival, said he was an “icon” who had climbed “to the Olympus of the immortals”.