Gandapur harming KP through corruption, says Azma Bokhari

LAHORE - Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari said that ministers, who accused others of corruption were themselves labelling their own Chief Minister a thief and corrupt. She said that it was known about Imran Khan that he committed corruption and allowed others to follow suit. “On the other hand, Ali Amin Gandapur is indulging into corruption all alone and does not involve other cabinet members to share his mideeds of corruption,” she added. The minister made these remarks while giving a rebuttal to Barrister Saif’s press conference. She said that in reality, the KP government had badly failed to manage the affairs of the province. “KP is being harmed by the corruption of Ali Amin Gandapur alone, and he is disallowing his cabinet members to share his corruption. It has led to conflicts, disputes arising between them and are even noticed in talk shows and press conferences,” she added. The minister said that disputes have arisen over the distribution and allocation of government funds in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “These people came to power to change the fate of Pashtuns,” she added. Azma Bokhari stated that she was surprised to know as few people still pin their hopes on the KP government. “The corrupt and inept members which were part of Imran Khan and Buzdar cabinets are part of Gandapur’s cabinet as well. They are more concerned about doing corruption and are least worried about the welfare of the people of KP,” she maintained.