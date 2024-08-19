Monday, August 19, 2024
Gang involved in trafficking of newborns busted

INP
August 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   The Child Protection Bureau busted a four-member gang involved in trafficking of newborn children. A minor girl was also taken into custody. According to details, the crackdown against culprits involved in trafficking of newborns was launched on directives of Chairperson Child Protection Bureau and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sara Ahmed. Chairperson Sara Ahmed said the rescue team of Bureau has also taken into custody a minor girl from possession of the nabbed gang. The gang comprised four members including a woman and they were being investigation after registering a case against them.

