Governor emphasises on maintaining peace in KP

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday emphasized the critical issue of maintaining peace in the province.

During a meeting with a delegation from the Peoples Lawyers Forum led by Sardar Hashmat Nawaz Khan Saddozai, he said that the situation was dire when judges themselves were not safe, highlighting the deteriorating conditions in the province.

The meeting included key figures such as Shah Fahad Ansari, Advocate Supreme Court and Divisional President of Peoples Lawyers Forum, Sardar Adnan Saddozai, District President, Sardar Hizbullah Khan Gundapur, Divisional General Secretary, Sardar Qaiser Zaib, District General Secretary, and Abid Awan Advocate District General Secretary of Pakistan Peoples Party. Also present were Gohar Rahman Khattak, Provincial President of the People’s Lawyers Forum, and Lajbar Khan Khaleel, Provincial General Secretary, Advocate.

Kundi assured that he would contact the Chairman of the State Life Insurance Corporation regarding benefits for lawyers. He also proposed that land be identified for a lawyers’ colony in Dera Ismail Khan and suggested establishing a judicial complex in the Tank area, discussing the matter with the Federal Minister for Law. Additionally, he proposed allocating a quota for young lawyers in the Judicial Academy and addressing the issue of starting LL.M. classes at Gomal University. Plans to discuss with relevant authorities regarding the establishment of a Narcotics Court in Dera Ismail Khan were also mentioned.