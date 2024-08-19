Govt did not shut down, retard internet services: IT minister

ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja Saturday refuted reports that the government had slowed down or closed the internet nationwide. Addressing a press conference, she said, “The news circulating on social media that the government is throttling the internet is completely baseless and has no reality.”

She further clarified that issues with certain apps were causing difficulties in downloading, leading to an increase in VPN usage, which contributed to the slowdown in internet speeds. However, she said, “These issues have been resolved due to the government’s efforts.” Technical experts and internet service providers were also consulted to address the situation, she added.

Shaza Fatima said, “Internet providers, telecom companies, and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) have been invited to a meeting next week to ensure that consumers do not face similar issues in the future.” She urged people to discuss Pakistan responsibly, as a positive perception would attract investment to the country.

“The government remains committed to supporting the information technology sector.”

Highlighting the government’s achievements, Shaza Fatima said that ICT export remittances surged to $3.223 billion during the financial year 2023-24, compared to $2.596 billion in the previous fiscal year. She credited this increase to the steps taken by the government to boost IT exports.

With robust support from the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), the Ministry of IT, the Pakistan Software Export Board, and the IT industry, Shaza Fatima expressed commitment to further enhancing the country’s IT exports.

She highlighted Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s focus on advancing Pakistan’s IT sector and attracting more investment into the industry. She mentioned that the Prime Minister has prioritized national digitalization, formed an interim committee, and prepared a draft bill. The bill has been dispatched to the law ministry, and the government plans to soon establish a National Digitization Commission, which the Prime Minister will personally chair to advance the digitalization of the economy, governance, and society.

“The Digital Pakistan Policy is paving the way for the next phase of digital transformation. Digital inclusion is a government priority, with a strong commitment to bridging the digital divide between rural and urban areas,” she said.

“Digital technologies are essential for the country’s progress, and initiatives are being taken for digital innovation and infrastructure development.”

Shaza Fatima also stressed the importance of digital payments, noting that the digitization of financial transactions was crucial.”

“Efforts are underway to make the federal government paperless as soon as possible,” she informed.

She said, “Federal budget allocated Rs 60 billion to the IT sector.”

“Rs. 4 billion had been allocated to equip children with essential coding skills, supported by certificates from global tech giants like Google and Meta.”

“Due to efforts of the Prime Minister’s efforts, Huawei will train approximately 300,000 children.”

Shaza Fatima said, “The government is planning to build IT parks in Islamabad and Karachi. The Islamabad IT Park would be completed by March 2025, is expected to create 10,000 jobs”.

She also highlighted the expansion of e-employment centers across the country, with 250 new centers set to open, initiative that started in Punjab under Shahbaz Sharif’s leadership in 2011, aimed to provide widespread access to digital employment opportunities.

“Currently, 43 special technology parks are operational, with plans to add 20 more in the coming days.”

“Further initiatives include the establishment of an IT City in Islamabad, designed to house all IT-related facilities in one place,” she told.

She said, “Three new incubation centers are planned, one of which will be exclusively for women, reflecting a commitment to gender inclusion in the tech industry.”

Shaza Fatima also shared inspiring stories of young Pakistani innovators.”

“These stories exemplify the potential of Pakistan’s youth in the tech sector,” she hailed.

“To support startups, a Pakistan Startup Fund will be created, along with the launch of the “Bridge Start” program, backed by Rs. 1 billion.”

She also highlighted the gaming industry, stating that Pakistan has gaming experts and that this industry is generating significant revenue for the country.

“The government is committed to promoting the gaming industry by establishing Centers of Excellence in Gaming and Animation (CEGA) in Karachi and Lahore.”

“We hope that through CEGA, Pakistan will be able to increase its share,” she added.

“Pakistan is making significant strides in advancing its digital infrastructure, with the establishment of the country’s first virtual production studio. This initiative aims to provide young men and women with state-of-the-art facilities.”

“The government is also focused on attracting international companies to set up offices in Pakistan,” she told.

“Digital transformation is expected to be a game-changer, with a $78 million project already underway in collaboration with the World Bank,” shaza said.

“Efforts are being made to integrate large data sets to create a unified digital identity for every citizen, streamlining processes and reducing the need for long queues.”

“Payments and other government services are expected to become more transparent and accessible via mobile phones.”

“The government is encouraging the use of digital payments, with a target to install QR codes at over a million locations this year. This move is expected to increase tax revenues and bring Pakistan closer to the payment systems used in developed countries.”

“Pakistan’s first AI policy is also in the works, with input from local and international AI experts.”

“A national cybersecurity policy and a fiberization policy are being developed to ensure widespread and secure internet access across the country.”

“Next year, Pakistan plans to auction the 5G spectrum in the first and second quarter.”

“The government is also introducing four new internet cables—SMW6, 2Africa, 2Africa One, and Makran Gulf Gateway—to improve internet connectivity and access to high-speed, reliable internet across the country,” Shaza informed.