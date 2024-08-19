Govt’s tourism initiative to put Pakistan’s hidden gems on map:  CM’s Aide

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information Eiman Shah on Sunday highlighted the government’s focus on promoting tourism, leveraging the country’s unique natural treasures to attract visitors and drive economic growth. Pakistan’s hidden treasures, long waiting to be discovered, are now being polished for the world to see thanks to the government’s new tourism initiative, Eiman Shah said while talking to PTV news channel. Special Assistant to the Chief Minister said Pakistan is home to a treasure trove of unexplored natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and ancient history, waiting to be polished and presented to the global community. Shah noted that the government’s tourism promotion strategy includes infrastructure development, facilitation of travel procedures and marketing campaigns to showcase Pakistan’s unique cultural and natural heritage.

This multi-pronged approach aims to attract a significant increase in tourist arrivals, generating revenue and creating employment opportunities, he mentioned.

The Special Assistant also highlighted the government’s efforts to promote sustainable tourism practices, ensuring that the growth of the sector benefits local communities and preserves the country’s natural environment.

By engaging with stakeholders and implementing eco-friendly initiatives, the government aims to create a responsible and thriving tourism industry, he highlighted.

Shah also expressed optimism about the potential of tourism to drive economic growth, citing examples of successful tourism destinations around the world.

By leveraging its natural treasures and cultural heritage, Pakistan can become a premier tourist destination, contributing significantly to the country’s economic development and prosperity, he added.

Eiman Shah revealed that the government is actively investing in the development of Gilgit-Baltistan’ s tourism infrastructure, with a focus on opening new hotels and resorts to accommodate the growing number of visitors.

This initiative aims to provide comfortable and modern facilities for tourists, while also creating new employment opportunities for local residents, he added.

The Special Assistant highlighted that the government is identifying new sites and destinations in Gilgit-Baltistan to explore and promote tourism.

This includes hidden gems such as the majestic mountains, serene lakes, and ancient cultural heritage sites, which will be developed and showcased to attract adventure seekers, nature lovers, and cultural enthusiasts, he said.

Shah emphasized that the government’s efforts in Gilgit-Baltistan are designed to promote sustainable tourism practices, ensuring that the region’s fragile environment and unique cultural heritage are protected for future generations.

This includes initiatives to reduce waste, promote eco-friendly accommodations, and support local communities in benefiting from tourism, he added.

Shah expressed optimism about the potential of Gilgit-Baltistan to become a premier tourist destination, rivaling other popular destinations in the world. With its breathtaking natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and warm hospitality, the region is poised to attract visitors from across the globe, driving economic growth and development.