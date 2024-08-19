Health Secy reviews steps for Mpox screening, isolation

Peshawar - Secretary Health Adeel Shah, accompanied by DG Health Dr. Muhammad Saleem, visited Bacha Khan International Airport and Police Services Hospital to review the arrangements for Mpox screening and isolation.

At the airport, Shah reviewed the screening process and received a briefing from Incharge Border Health Services, Mian Fayazuddin. He emphasized the need for strict screening of travelers arriving from foreign countries. Shah also directed the deployment of 7 doctors and 8 technicians to address staff shortages at the airport.

Later, Shah inspected the isolation ward for suspected Mpox patients at Police Services Hospital. MS Police Hospital, Dr. Niaz, provided a detailed briefing on the arrangements.

Shah instructed that all safety measures be strictly enforced and that suspected patients receive all necessary facilities. He mentioned that isolation wards are being activated at the district level to control the spread of Mpox and assured the public that every possible facility would be provided.