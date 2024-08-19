IHC halts trial court from announcing verdict in £190 million case involving Imran Khan

On Monday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) intervened to stop the trial court from delivering its final verdict in the £190 million case against former Prime Minister , following his legal team's request.

A division bench, consisting of Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, presided over the hearing despite initial objections from the Registrar's Office.

Representing the petitioner, Barrister Salman Safdar and Khalid Yousuf Chaudhry, argued before the court. They highlighted that 35 witnesses had testified in the case against the PTI founder, with the final witness currently under cross-examination. They also reminded the court that was previously arrested on the IHC premises in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust (£190 million) case.

The petition indicated that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) originally filed a reference against eight individuals. Barrister Salman explained that according to NAB, the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) had seized £190 million, which, during Khan's tenure as prime minister, was allegedly transferred to a Supreme Court account instead of the State Bank of Pakistan.

The defense counsel informed the IHC that they had requested the trial court to produce the records of the NAB executive board meeting, but this request was denied. They expressed surprise at the reasons given by the trial judge for the rejection.

The IHC has issued a notice to NAB, demanding a response by Wednesday.

It is worth noting that on August 16, petitioned the IHC to halt the trial proceedings in the £190 million case.