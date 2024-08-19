Monday, August 19, 2024
Impacts of climate change

August 19, 2024
The world is experiencing the severe impacts of climate change, manifesting in floods, unprecedented weather events, and pollution. Both humans and wildlife are in peril due to global warming, as the Earth’s temperature rises at alarming levels. This year, heavy rains and floods have affected the entire world, particularly in Pakistan. The situation is critical, with Balochistan, Sindh, and Punjab facing extreme disasters, resulting in loss of life and widespread destruction of infrastructure.

The consequences extend beyond immediate survival challenges; climate change is also disrupting agriculture, leading to food shortages, and exacerbating health issues. It is time to take decisive action, adopting environmentally friendly practices.

AHMED ALI,

Quetta.

