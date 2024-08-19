Imran files for Oxford chancellorship while in Adiala Jail

ISLAMABAD - Former prime minister of Pakistan and founder Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has filed his nomination papers to contest for the chancellorship of Oxford University while being in detention, PTI announced on Sunday. In a post on X, PTI leader Zulfikar Bukhari, who has been in the UK, said: “As per Imran Khan’s instructions, his application form to Oxford University Chancellor Election 2024 has been submitted. We look forward to everyone’s support for a historic campaign”. Previously, the former cricket star, 72, served as the chancellor of the University of Bradford from 2005 to 2014. Khan, an alumnus of Oxford University, is currently languishing in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, battling legal challenges. He is seeking bail in multiple cases ranging from corruption to inciting violence.