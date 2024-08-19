Indonesian Expo 2024 in capital city attracts public attention

ISLAMABAD - The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Islamabad has been successfully attracting more public attention through a three-day Indonesian Expo 2024. The expo is the first of its kind ever held from August 16-18, 2024, having the iconic shopping centre, as part of a series of events to commemorate the 79th Anniversary of the Indonesian Independence Day held at the Centaurus Mall, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

The Indonesian Expo aimed to provide a vibrant cultural backdrop to the business-oriented events as well as programmes related to people-to-people contact. Among schedules on the stage are traditional and cultural shows including Indonesian martial arts called Pencak Silat, creative and religious performances by Indonesian students in Pakistan, and theme-based discussions on crucial issues to bring Indonesia and Pakistan closer in trade, tourism, and investment as well as education and religious moderation.

Many options are available during the expo to elevate public awareness about Indonesia. Thousands of enthusiastic visitors enjoyed the expo atmosphere by visiting photo booths designed in an iconic Indonesian heritage background such as Rumah Gadang from West Sumatera Province and the Embassy’s vehicle in Pakistan’s truck art with Indonesian motifs.

Moreover, curious visitors also seem interested in reading the Indonesian short history through a miniature museum and historical display.

During the main session of the Indonesian Independence Day celebration on 17 August 2024, the Indonesian Chargé d’Affaires (CDA) in Pakistan, Rahmat Hindiarta Kusuma highlighted the embassy’s two priority areas of diplomacy in Pakistan— stronger economic relations and closer people-to-people contact. He said the expo is designed as a fusion of commerce and culture to portray Indonesia’s dynamic economic growth and cultural diversity.

“We have cordial political and diplomatic relations. In turn, we need to translate it into more concrete works. Indonesia has huge potential and opportunities in many sectors that the Pakistani counterparts can further explore. The Centaurus as our option for the current expo aims to bring peoples of the two brotherly countries closer,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Centaurus Sardar Yasir Ilyas expressed his appreciation to the Indonesian Embassy in Islamabad for selecting the Centaurus Mall as the venue for the Indonesian Expo 2024.

“Everyone should learn from the Embassy of Indonesia for very active diplomacy in bringing peoples of the two brotherly countries even closer. We make the Centaurus Mall a perfect place for other foreign missions to promote their respective countries in Pakistan. So it is expected that all Pakistani people can learn from other countries such as Indonesia in successfully reaching its great achievement,” he said.

Furthermore, both sides proceeded to the “Tumpeng Cutting Ceremony”. Tumpeng is an Indonesian cone-shaped rice dish symbolising gratitude to Allah and honour of all creatures.

The main session was concluded with the handover of a “token of optimism” from the two sides. The CEO of Centaurus handed over the memorabilia of ongoing optimistic development and expansion of the Islamabad iconic Centaurus complex, while the Indonesian CDA gave plague of Pancasila as the Indonesian state of ideology which has successfully bolstered unity which subsequently led the country to political stability and economic prosperity.

“The expo is a fantastic opportunity to learn about Indonesia. The blend of business and culture made it a truly memorable experience for me,” said Haseeb from Lahore.