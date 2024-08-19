Monday, August 19, 2024
Interior minister praises FC’s role for peace in Balochistan  News wire
August 19, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi said on Sunday that the Frontier Corps (FC), South Balochistan had always been at the forefront in the war against terrorists. Chairing a meeting during his visit to the Force’s headquarters in Turbat, he said that the FC personnel had rendered invaluable services for peace in the area despite hostile circumstances. The minister said that Balochistan could only progress when there would be peace in the province. “And all stakeholders will have to be on the same page for the purpose.” He stressed the need for taking concrete steps to empower the youth of the province. The meeting was briefed about the operations carried out against militants and smugglers in the province so far. Earlier on arrival, the minister was received by FC IG Major General Bilal Sarfaraz Khan. Naqvi then paid his respects at the memorial of martyrs and laid a floral wreath there.

Meanwhile, Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives due to rain-related incidents in various parts of the country.

He extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.

Interior Minister prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in the incidents.

He said that he was deeply saddened by the loss of life and property caused by various accidents due to the rains.

He further stated that we share the grief of the bereaved families and prayed to the Almighty to grant them patience and courage during this difficult time.

