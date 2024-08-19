JI Emir Rehman demands lower electricity prices, warns of protests

Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has reiterated his call for a reduction in electricity prices, warning that failure to implement the promised agreement within 34 days would result in long marches from across the country. Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Rehman was joined by several of Karachi's town chairmen as he criticized the MQM and PPP for their attempts to delay local body elections until the last moment.

Rehman highlighted the significance of Karachi in Pakistan’s economy, noting that the city generates half of the country's economic output and contributes 97% of the provincial government's revenue. Despite JI winning in nine towns, he lamented that local body institutions have been taken over by the government, leaving elected town chairmen without authority even after a year in office.

The JI leader accused the PPP of manipulating local body election results in Sindh and failing to fulfill the promises made post-election. He condemned the PPP for its control over Karachi's resources, mismanagement, and alleged corruption. Rehman also criticized the federal government’s policies, particularly the imposition of high-cost Independent Power Producers (IPPs), which he argued are harming industries.

Rehman demanded an immediate reduction in electricity tariffs and rejected the capacity payments that he claimed are burdening the economy. He vowed that JI would continue to monitor the government's adherence to agreements, holding them accountable for their promises.

The press conference highlighted the growing tension between JI and the ruling parties, with Rehman making it clear that his party would not back down in its demand for economic and political reforms.