Karachi faces persistent rainfall as city braces for more showers

KARACHI - Since Sunday morning, Karachi has been under the grip of continuous light to moderate rainfall, as predicted by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). The city is bracing for another round of monsoon showers over the next 24 hours, with varying impacts across its neighbourhoods. The most significant rainfall has been recorded in Surjani Town’s Yousuf Goth, where 76mm of rain has been measured, making it the highest in the city so far. Other areas experiencing rain include North Karachi, Federal B Area, Sohrab Goth, Scheme 33, parts of Gulistan-e-Johar, and Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

In regions such as Malir Halt, Defence, Korangi, Landhi, and Quaidabad, light rain has left roads saturated and conditions slippery. The PMD has noted that the rain system persists over Karachi, leading to cloudy skies and strong winds. Currently, the temperature is at 27°C, with a forecasted high of 32°C. The sea breeze is expected to pick up, blowing at speeds of 15 to 25 kilometres per hour, while humidity levels remain high at 88%.

In response to the wet conditions, Karachi traffic police have issued safety guidelines for motorists. They urge motorcyclists to stick to the left side of the road and avoid sudden braking to prevent accidents on slippery surfaces. Drivers are advised to reduce their speed and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles. In a broader context, severe monsoon rains have caused significant damage across Pakistan, leading to at least eight fatalities and numerous injuries. The heavy rains have battered areas such as Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Toba Achakzai, Qilla Abdullah, Ziarat, Pishin, Chaman, Jacobabad, Sukkur, and Khairpur.

Flash floods have inundated homes, damaged crops, and washed away roads and bridges. In Balochistan alone, rain-related incidents have resulted in injuries to at least 10 people.

Meanwhile, Monsoon rain dumped 267mm water in Sukkur in last 24 hour as rooftop collapse incident leaves a woman dead and four injured in

Kashmore district.

Continuous rainfall in Sukkur since last night drowned the city’s roads under knee deep water. The rain also disrupted electric supply as massive power

outages reported in the region. “Sukkur has received 267 millimeters rain in 24 hours,” district administration shared. “The downpour has dumped around 100mm rainwater within an hour,” deputy commissioner said.

“All pumping stations are working, the water will be drained out soon,” district official said. In a rooftop collapse incident in Badani area of Kashmore district a woman died and four others were injured during rainfall.

Continuing rainfall for last 36 hours hindering relief operation amid inaction of the rescue officials as well as the district administration. Low-lying areas of Kandhkot and outskirts have submerged in incessant rainfall. The electric supply has disrupted in Kandhkot, Tangwani, Karampur and Ghouspur towns.

Heavy rain lashed Sukkur and adjoining areas till Saturday night to filling this report.

The rain started after 9pm and continued lashing for a while. It turned weather from hot to little cold and pleasant. The electricity supply was suspended to the city soon after rain started lashing.

Speedy gusty winds were also reported before rainfall which was also followed by thunderstorm.

Rainwater accumulated on city roads. Reports reaching here suggested that rain also lashed in Khairpur, Ghotki and other areas including Shikarpur, Jaccababd l and others. The local Met Office has forecast that the region might receive more rain during next 24 hours.