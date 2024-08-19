Monday, August 19, 2024
King Charles shocks Prince Andrew with stern move

August 19, 2024
LONDON   -  King Charles makes shocking move in Prince Andrew as the row between the brothers intensifies. The monarch had been at odd with his disgraced brother, who has constantly been defying his direct orders to evict the 30-room mansion, Royal Lodge. However, Charles had been funding Andrew’s expensive security and lifestyle despite stripping him off of his royal titles and patronages as a result of his abuse case. Now, a well-placed Palace insider has revealed that the King had resorted to drastic measures in Andrew’s case to finally downsize him to Frogmore Cottage. “They are all working the final weeks of their contract till the end of October. It’s not thought anyone is being lined up to replace them,” the source told The Sun of the ten-man security detail. “It isn’t a secret that the King wants him out.” The insider continued, “Everyone is speculating this means the Duke will have to leave the Royal Lodge because what other reason could there be to take his security away?”  In May, reports emerged which suggested that Andrew was hiding in his room in a bid to defy the eviction orders from Charles. However, the King was adamant that if Andrew continued with his antics, he will be forced to cut him off from the funding as his life will become “increasingly cold and uncomfortable.”  Previously, Editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine Ingrid Seward shared that just because the world is “anti-him doesn’t mean that his family is anti-him,” adding that she thinks Andrew’s family “actually believe him.”

