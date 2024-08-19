Kundi urges KP CM to appoint universities’ VCs

ISLAMABAD - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday voiced serious concerns over the ongoing delay in the appointment of permanent Vice Chancellors (VCs) across the province’s universities.

In a statement, Governor Kundi criticised the provincial government, accusing it of attempting to appoint its own workers as Vice Chancellors, which he believes is hindering the proper selection process.

He expressed particular alarm over the provincial government’s decision to halt the appointment process after the selection of candidates by the Search Committee.

“This is a worrying situation,” the Governor remarked, highlighting that if the recommendations of the Search Committee are not followed, 26 universities in the province will remain without permanent VCs for another six months.

Kundi further noted that absence of permanent Vice Chancellors is causing significant distress among the student community, emphasising the urgent need to resolve the issue.