Man killed in road accident involving Chinese national’s vehicle

ISLAMABAD - A young man hailing from the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province was killed in a road accident involving a Chinese national’s vehicle within the jurisdiction of Margalla Police Station here on Sunday. The incident took place on the road in front of Mehran Gate, F-9 Park, in the New Blue Area along Jinnah Avenue when the tyre of the Chinese citizen’s car burst, causing the vehicle to veer off course and hit the young man. The deceased was later identified as Waliullah (22), a resident of Upper Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Chinese national involved in the accident sustained minor injuries. According to an application filed by the brother of the deceased, Ikhtiar Khan son of Bakht Munir at Margalla Police Station, a vehicle being driven by Chinese national Sun Qingg Vo, hit his brother. He has sought legal action against the accused.