MCG to host one-off Australia-England match to celebrate 150 years of Test cricket

MELBOURNE - Australia will host arch-rivals England in a one-off match at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in March 2027 to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Test cricket. The birth of Test cricket took place at the same location in March 1877, with Australia and England facing off in an epic battle. The hosts emerged victorious by a 45-run margin. A century later, in 1977, these two cricketing nations came together once again for the Centenary Test, commemorating 100 years of their historic rivalry. Australia once again triumphed, mirroring their earlier feat by winning with a 45-run margin. These two matches remain iconic moments in the history of Test cricket. “The 150th anniversary Test match at the MCG in March 2027 will be a wonderful celebration of the pinnacle format of the game at one of the world’s great sporting arenas and we can’t wait to host England on that occasion,” said CA CEO Nick Hockley. Meanwhile, Cricket Australia (CA) also announced the hosting rights for men’s international Tests, ODIs, T20Is, and other matches for the upcoming seven years, ranging from 2024-25 to 2030-31. The iconic Boxing Day Test in Melbourne and the New Year’s Test in Sydney have been guaranteed until the 2030-31 season. Additionally, Adelaide is set to host a pre-Christmas Test for the next seven years, a result of South Australia’s successful bid for the New Year’s Test. “We are enormously grateful for the strong support of state and territory governments and venue operators who will help us to deliver brilliant experiences across the country and maximise economic impact from these major events,” Hockley stated. “We are delighted to confirm long-term hosting rights which provide certainty around the locations of some fantastic cricket over the next seven years.