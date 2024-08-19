Mother and two children tragically drown in Sehwan floodwaters

A tragic incident occurred on Monday in Sehwan, where a mother and her two children drowned in floodwaters.

The incident took place in the village of Sanhri, located in Amri, where two children were playing in rainwater outside their home. The children suddenly slipped into a deep section of the water, prompting their mother to jump in to save them. Unfortunately, all three lost their lives.

Police have identified the victims as Zubaida Brahmani, her 5-year-old daughter Motia Brahmani, and 8-year-old son Sameer Ahmed. Their bodies have been transported to the Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences in Sehwan for further procedures.