Monday, August 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Mother and two children tragically drown in Sehwan floodwaters

Mother and two children tragically drown in Sehwan floodwaters
Web Desk
10:41 PM | August 19, 2024
National

A tragic incident occurred on Monday in Sehwan, where a mother and her two children drowned in floodwaters.

The incident took place in the village of Sanhri, located in Amri, where two children were playing in rainwater outside their home. The children suddenly slipped into a deep section of the water, prompting their mother to jump in to save them. Unfortunately, all three lost their lives.

Police have identified the victims as Zubaida Brahmani, her 5-year-old daughter Motia Brahmani, and 8-year-old son Sameer Ahmed. Their bodies have been transported to the Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences in Sehwan for further procedures.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1724052354.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024