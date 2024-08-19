Motorcyclist killed in road mishap

FAISALABAD - A young motorcyclist was killed while two others sustained serious injuries in a road mishap in the area of Nishatabad police station. Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that two speeding motorcycles collided with each other near Randhawa Chowk Chak No.9-JB.

As a result, 20-year-old motorcyclist Bilal received serious injuries and died on the spot while Rescue 1122 shifted two others including Muzammil (18) and Riasat (30) to Allied Hospital-I in a critical condition. The police took the body into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.

3 injured in roof collapse

Three people including a woman and her teenager children sustained multiple injuries in a roof collapse incident in the area of Sandal Bar police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that old and dilapidated roof of a house caved in at Narwala Road near Asghar Abad Tibbi on Aminpur Bypass due to rain.

As a result, 40-year-old Sajida Ramzan and her son Rizwan (18) and daughter Hira (15) were buried beneath the debris. Receiving information, Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the victims to Allied Hospital-I in a critical condition, he added.

Shop gutted due to gas leakage fire

Precious material in a shop was reduced to ashes due to a fire, caused by gas leakage in the area of Saddar Jaranwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that fire erupted due to leakage of gas while decanting gas in a wagon cylinder near Lahore Mor Jaranwala.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and reduced precious material of the shop. Receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported in this incident, he added.