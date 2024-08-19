nCERT debunks rumors of ATM, online banking shutdown in Pakistan

The National Computer Emergency Response Team (nCERT) has debunked rumors of a nationwide shutdown of ATMs and online banking apps in Pakistan. In an advisory issued today, nCERT confirmed that there have been no disruptions or cyber threats affecting the country’s banking infrastructure.

The advisory addressed false information circulating on social media, which had caused undue panic among the public. nCERT assured that all banking services, including ATMs and online banking, are functioning normally and advised users to remain calm.

nCERT urged the public to log out of banking apps after use, monitor their bank statements for suspicious transactions, and keep ATM card PINs, OTPs, and passwords confidential. The clarification followed a viral message claiming a ransomware attack would lead to ATM closures and warning about a supposed dangerous virus.

The team emphasized the importance of verifying information from reliable sources to prevent the spread of misleading and alarming rumors.