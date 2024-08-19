Our Lost Paradise

Nazir Hussain Dhoki was a man of honour and dignity, who lived a fearless life dedicated to the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and his family. Born on March 4th, 1964, in Pir Jo Goth, a small town in Khairpur Mirs, he grew up in a village heavily influenced by Pir Pagara, a prominent antagonist to the PPP. Pir Pagara forbade the slogan “Jeay Bhutto,” and anyone who dared to say it faced severe consequences. My grandfather, Mr Bagh Ali Dhoki, was the first from Pir Jo Goth to stand against the dictatorship of Gen Zia and support Shaheed ZA Bhutto. He was arrested on July 7th, 1977, for raising his voice against the injustice to Shaheed Bhutto, and tragically, he was tortured to death. My father, however, continued the legacy, raising the slogan of “Jeay Bhutto” until his last breath.

After my grandfather’s death, our family faced many troubles, but they remained steadfast, supporting the PPP at every cost. At a very young age, my father entered the world of politics, and after years of loyalty and dedication, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto handed him the office of media cell of the Chairperson of the PPP in Islamabad, where he met Mr Farhatullah Babar, Mr Amjad, and his close friend Captain Wasif.

From an early age, I was always listening to stories about Shaheed Bhutto, Shaheed Bibi, President Zardari, and their children. My father had a strong commitment to them, and until his last breath, he spoke of Shaheed Mohtarma and the Chairman. Mr Dhoki never demanded luxuries or anything else; all he wanted was to be remembered for his passion for the PPP. He was always available at his desk, whether it was Eid, New Year, or any other holiday. He always said the PPP was his family.

His love and dedication to the Bhutto family cannot be described in words. At my father’s funeral, Junaid Jadi Sahib said, “It takes 40 years to become Nazir Dhoki.” As Bibi Aseefa said, they too feel his absence, and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari remarked, “Nazir Dhoki’s death has created a vacuum.” Nazir Dhoki, it seems, is irreplaceable.

At my birth, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto sent me a bottle of honey, and my father strictly told my mother, “This should be the first food my daughter must take.” So I can proudly say the first thing I had was honey, a gift from Shaheed Mohtarma. Every year on Eid, he would visit Garhi Khuda Bux and offer Eid prayers. He would also visit Garhi Khuda Bux on every 4th April and 27th December. I remember years ago, I was talking to him, and I referred to the Chairman by his name in front of my father. He scolded me, saying, “He is not your age fellow, nor is he your junior; never dare to call him by his name—always refer to him as Chairman.” Once, after meeting President Zardari Sahib, he came home happily, showing me a video and talking nonstop about their conversation. To him, the Bhutto family and the PPP were everything.

When Abu was diagnosed with stage-four lung cancer, he was immediately rushed to the GIMS hospital under the orders of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Many people asked him to change hospitals and shift to Karachi or even abroad for treatment, but my father refused, saying, “I am receiving the best treatment in this hospital (GIMS) under the orders of my Chairman.” No doubt, the Chairman and the PPP did their best to save his life, but God had other plans. We are truly grateful to President Asif Ali Zardari, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Bibi Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, and all the members of the PPP for their unwavering support and care.

We will never forget their commitment, and we would dedicate our whole lives to this family.

MUSTAJAB NAZIR DHOKI,

Pir Jo Goth.