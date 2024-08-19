Pakistan honours Chinese scientist with Tamgha-i-Quaid-e-Azam

ISLAMABAD - Prestigious Tamgha-i-Quaid-e-Azam award was bestowed upon Chinese scientist Liu Xinmin for his outstanding contribution to bilateral relations and scientific advancement.

Announcement to this effect was made at a ceremony held on the occasion of Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day, Gwadar Pro reported .

Professor Liu, the Chief Scientist of the Institute of New Drug Technologies at Ningbo University and Co-Director of the Sino-Pakistani Cooperation Centre on Traditional Chinese Medicine (SPCCTC) received this national honor in recognition of his pivotal role in fostering Sino-Pakistani cooperation in traditional medicine.

The announcement highlighted Professor Liu’s pioneering achievements since he spearheaded the establishment of the SPCCTCM in 2021 – the first of its kind in Pakistan at the national level.

This center has catalysed fruitful international collaborations between over 30 Chinese and Pakistani enterprises engaged in research and development, education, medical services, and production of traditional medicine products, particularly in the fields of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) and Unani Tibb.

With Professor Liu’s efforts, partnerships were forged between Chinese institutions such as the Institute of Medicinal Plant Development and Laboratory Animal Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, the Institute of Agricultural Products Processing, Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, Hunan University of Chinese Medicine, and the Xinjiang Uygur Medical and Pharmaceutical Research Institute, among others.

These institutions collaborated with Pakistani counterparts like the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) at the University of Karachi, Hamdard University, etc.

Together, they have accomplished remarkable feats, including authenticating the origins of over 20 Pakistani herbal medicines, evaluating the pharmacological effects of more than 50 components, and publishing over 30 academic papers in international journals.

Beyond research collaborations, Professor Liu has been instrumental in fostering people-to-people exchanges and capacity building in traditional medicine.

Regular staff visits, seminars and doctoral/postdoctoral training programmes have nurtured a new generation of Pakistani researchers in traditional medicine development who now form the backbone of their respective institutions.

One of Professor Liu’s most notable achievements is the orchestration of the first clinical multicenter study of a traditional Chinese patent medicine, Jinhua Qinggan Granules, for COVID-19 treatment at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences’ (ICCBS) National Clinical Research Center.

Moreover, he facilitated the inaugural Sino-Pak ‘Seeds in Space’ project, an unprecedented endeavor that saw seven types of Pakistani medicinal seeds journey into space aboard China’s spacecraft.

The seeds returned to earth after six months in orbit, bringing with them the promise of new genetic traits and possible medical breakthroughs.

The Tamgha-i-Quaid-e-Azam, one of Pakistan’s highest civilian honors, is bestowed upon individuals who have rendered exceptional service to the nation or made outstanding contributions in their respective fields.

Professor Liu Xinmin’s receipt of this award underscores the deepening ties between China and Pakistan, particularly in the realm of science and medicine.

The investiture ceremony, where Professor Liu and the other recipients will be formally decorated with their awards, is scheduled for March 23, 2025.