Pakistan's oil and gas production declines in last 10 years

Pakistan has experienced a notable decline in its oil and gas production over the past decade, with no significant discoveries of new reserves during this period.

According to data from the Pakistan Petroleum Information Service, the country’s oil production has dropped by 24,000 barrels per day over the last 10 years. In 2015, oil production stood at 94,500 barrels per day, which decreased to 70,500 barrels per day by 2024.

Similarly, natural gas production has also declined by 900 million cubic feet per day during the same period. In 2015, the country's gas production was recorded at 4,016 million cubic feet per day, which fell to 3,116 million cubic feet per day in 2024, reflecting an annual decline rate of 4.4%.

While oil production witnessed a slight annual increase of 1.5%, it only managed to reach 70,536 barrels per day by the fiscal year 2024.

In a positive development, the Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) recently announced the discovery of a gas reserve in Sujawal district, Sindh. According to OGDCL’s statement, the well tested 1.24 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas through a 32/64” choke at a wellhead pressure of 150 psi from the Lower Goru Formation.

This announcement was shared in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday. The company also stated its commitment to increasing local oil and gas production, following the crude oil production boost from Kunar Well No. 11 in the Hyderabad district of Sindh.