Pakistan to use Kookaburra balls for home Test fixtures

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday confirmed that Kookaburra balls will be used during the upcoming series against Bangladesh and the subsequent home Test fixtures. The series between Pakistan and Bangladesh is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25, with the first Test commencing at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from 21-25 August. The cricket board also announced that the red-ball matches of the 2024-25 domestic season will be played with the Duke balls. “As the domestic cricket season is set to commence next month, the PCB has announced that Duke balls will be used for all seniors’ red-ball domestic events,” the PCB said in a press release. “Aceline and Grays will be the local brand of cricket balls that will be utilised for pathways and grassroots cricket, including the U15, U17, and U19 tournaments, schools, universities, clubs, and inter-district competitions. This decision follows an extensive analysis of ground and pitch conditions across domestic venues, with the Duke ball being custom-made to suit the characteristics of local pitches.” Meanwhile, the white-ball matches during the extensive domestic season 2024-25 will be played with the Kookaburra balls. “For the domestic 50-over and T20 competitions, the PCB will continue to use Kookaburra cricket balls, maintaining consistency with international standards, as all white-ball cricket worldwide, including ICC events, is played with Kookaburra balls,” the PCB stated.

“For the seven ICC World Test Championship fixtures, the PCB has decided to use Kookaburra cricket balls. These matches include two Tests against Bangladesh, three Tests against England, and two Tests against the West Indies.

According to ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, the home board has the prerogative to decide on the brand of cricket balls to be used.”