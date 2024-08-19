Daniel Hess, an American inventor, revolutionised home cleaning with his patent for the first vacuum cleaner in 1860. His device, powered by bellows and hand-cranked, effectively removed dust and debris from carpets and floors. Although Hess’s invention was not widely adopted due to its cumbersome design, it laid the foundation for future innovations in vacuum technology. His pioneering work paved the way for the development of electric vacuum cleaners, which became a household staple in the twentieth century, transforming cleaning practices worldwide. Hess’s ingenuity and foresight set the stage for the modern vacuum cleaner, enhancing hygiene and convenience in homes globally.