People Centric Humanitarian Action

Twenty years ago, the United Nations Headquarters in Baghdad was subjected to a brutal attack that destroyed the building and killed many UN staff and international experts who were working tirelessly to provide humanitarian support to those in greatest need. Since then, the 19th of August has been designated as World Humanitarian Day (WHD) to unite the global humanitarian community and demonstrate an unwavering commitment to delivering much-needed services and support to communities, regardless of who or where they are. The humanitarian mission is a noble one; its sole purpose is to save and protect lives and deliver the necessities of life, standing shoulder to shoulder with communities to bring hope. The nobility of humanitarian work also stems from the fact that it serves the forgotten vulnerable people whose lives continue, and whose needs are often overlooked during a humanitarian situation. Women account for over 70% of the health workforce and are responsible for over 70% of global caregiving hours, making them crucial in shaping the health response to climate change. This brings me to speak about women and girls in Pakistan.

Looking back to 2022, when massive floods ravaged parts of Pakistan, women and girls were particularly impacted. The Pakistan Post Disaster Needs Assessment indicated that up to 9.1 million people may have been pushed into poverty, leaving women and girls particularly vulnerable to adopting harmful coping strategies. These include a rise in child marriages driven by increased social and economic pressures, as well as a surge in domestic violence, mental health challenges, and limited access to safe spaces. While there were many successes despite the odds, I believe we could have done better to respond to the actual needs. A key gap relates to gender-based violence, sexual harassment, and abuse, as well as inadequate responses to the needs of women and girls, along with other vulnerable groups such as people with disabilities, transgender individuals, and the elderly. The commendable work led by NDMA and PDMAs, supported by the UN agencies and other humanitarian organisations, saved many lives. However, services related to sexual and reproductive health, addressing gender-based violence, and supporting adolescent girls to continue their lives and enjoy their rights were insufficient. One reason for this gap is the lack of consideration of population factors and demographics in the affected areas.

Pakistan’s population size, growth rate, and the particular vulnerability of women and girls are major underlying factors that must be central to any humanitarian response. In any emergency, the pre-existing vulnerabilities for women, children, and persons with disabilities are exacerbated, requiring a timely, coordinated, and integrated response. The unavailability of data, information, and lack of coordination slow down response efforts. Importantly, the sectoral structure and infrastructure-based response plans, which are often vertical in nature, make the outcome for affected people (APP) less efficient and render the sufferings of women and girls invisible.

The slow activation of clusters and the absence of integrated response programming to prevent and respond to sexual harassment and gender-based violence are issues that need addressing. The lack of a proper real-time, reliable data generation system is another gap that must be bridged. Robust data collection systems before a crisis occurs and the use of digital tools and platforms enable more accurate and timely responses. This will ensure that humanitarian efforts are effectively targeted to meet the specific needs of vulnerable populations.

The demand for sexual and reproductive health services for women and girls continues to be lifesaving during humanitarian situations and cannot be overlooked. In the recent 2022 floods, nearly 650,000 pregnant women and girls were affected. During crises, women and girls become more vulnerable and are exposed to various forms of violence. The suffering of elderly and disabled people is often invisible and not seen on the humanitarian radar of many organisations. Tribal and conservative environments and dynamics are often ignored during the design of humanitarian responses, leaving many people in need unable to access the services offered.

Therefore, on World Humanitarian Day, it is crucial to reaffirm our commitment to providing humanitarian support based on the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality, and independence. We must remember that a people-centric approach maximises the benefits and impact of humanitarian action. It is also essential to be prepared and to ensure that national and provincial systems are well-prepared and rigorously tested. Building the resilience of systems and institutions, enabling them to be proactive rather than reactive, and accommodating the needs of vulnerable groups are key to preparedness.

World Humanitarian Day reminds us that the humanitarian community in Pakistan operates in a challenging environment with a shortage of funds, numerous needs, competing priorities, and the already existing vulnerabilities across different population groups. In addition, there are various restrictive religious and social norms, regional dynamics, and cumbersome bureaucratic coordination mechanisms of government entities. Climate change is another challenge that adds to the difficulties. Therefore, a people-centric lens is the legitimate and relevant approach.

It’s clear that one size does not fit all; customised humanitarian action is needed, and keeping women and girls at the centre of response is key to maximising the positive impact of humanitarian efforts. Utilising digital platforms and incorporating a strong technological dimension into the response would enhance effectiveness and efficiency. The energy and capacity of young people are invaluable assets in this regard. UNFPA, along with other members of the humanitarian community, is deeply committed to continuing its advocacy for a people-centric approach, keeping women and girls at the heart of any humanitarian action, and stands ready to support national and provincial efforts in this regard. Involving local communities and leadership, particularly women leaders, in the planning and execution of humanitarian responses is vital. Their insights ensure that interventions are culturally sensitive, better aligned with local needs, and more effectively reach the most vulnerable populations.

Dr Luay Shabaneh

The writer is the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Represen-tative in Pakistan. He tweets @ShabanehLuay