PFC delegation leaves for UAE to boost furniture exports

LAHORE - A Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) delegation, led by its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mian Kashif Ashfaq left for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday to explore new avenues for promoting furniture exports. Talking to the media here prior to his departure, he said the visit was aimed at expanding Pakistan’s furniture industry in the international market, particularly in the Gulf region, which held vast potential due to its growing demand for high-quality and innovative furniture. He emphasised that the UAE, being a major business hub, offers immense opportunities for increasing Pakistan’s furniture exports, thus contributing to the country’s economic growth. The delegation’s visit is part of PFC’s continuous efforts to boost exports and foster the global expansion of Pakistan’s furniture industry. Mian Kashif said the PFC delegation, in collaboration with ChenOne chain of stores, plans to engage with leading furniture companies, potential investors, and business leaders in the UAE to showcase the craftsmanship and design excellence of Pakistan’s furniture sector.

He said, “We will also explore joint ventures, partnerships, and collaborations to strengthen the presence of Pakistani furniture brands abroad.”

The delegation is expected to highlight the unique blend of traditional and contemporary designs, superior woodwork, and competitive pricing, which can cater to the tastes of international buyers, he concluded.