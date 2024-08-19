PM vows to tackle power issues, streamlining energy matters on priority

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has warned the corrupt elements in the electricity distribution companies of strict action due to their involvement in the electricity theft.

The prime minister made these remarks while chairing a high level meeting related to power division here on Sunday. The PM also directed the provincial governments to increase the number of police force and tehsildars as per the requirement of DISCOs in relation to anti-electricity theft. The prime minister also said that prevention of electricity theft and improvement of electricity transmission system are among government’s top priorities in energy sector reforms.

He directed the Federal Minister of Power to contact the provincial governments on the performance of electricity distribution companies so that whole of the government approach should be adopted in letter and spirit. The prime minister also directed to immediately convene a meeting of the steering committee formed regarding the transfer of agricultural tube wells of Balochistan to solar energy.

The meeting was informed that the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regarding the transfer of agricultural tube wells in Balochistan to solar energy had been notified to the Steering Committee. The meeting was further informed that a package was being prepared regarding the acknowledgement of officers who had shown good performance.

The PM reiterated the government’s commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against electricity theft underscores its unwavering dedication to ensuring a fair and transparent power distribution system. He also said that performance evaluations will be conducted regularly to maintain a vigilant stance against any lapses or irregularities.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Power Awais Khan Leghari and other officers of the relevant ministries and divisions.

The sitting government in April last had initiated a massive operation against power theft across the country and set an April 23 as the dead for the complete elimination of all forms of electricity theft from the country’s power grid.

Federal Minister for Power Awais Leghari had issued instructions for immediate and stringent measures to combat the ongoing issue of electricity theft across Pakistan.