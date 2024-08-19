Police trace minor boy’s murder case

Gujar khan - The Jhelum police have successfully traced the blind murder of a minor boy by arresting his 13-year-old relative on Sunday. According to police sources, the accused has also confessed to committing the murder over personal grievances.

According to details, Abdul Jabbar, a resident of the Kotha Purana area of Jhelum, informed the Kala Gujaran police of Jhelum on August 6 about the discovery of his son’s body in a pool of blood under a tree near his house. According to the complaint, six-year-old Usman was found slaughtered sometime after he sent him home. Following a thorough investigation into the blind murder case, the Kala Gujran police have successfully apprehended a juvenile suspect named Abdullah, who is 13 years old and happens to be a close relative of the victim.

According to SHO Kala Gujaran, Asim Mahmood, Abdullah played a crucial role in assisting Usman’s father in finding his body, which was discovered beneath a tree just a short distance from their home. According to the SHO, Kotha Purana was a small locality, and police speculated that if the child had been killed by someone from outside the area, they would likely dispose of the body at a distance. According to the SHO, during the interrogation of the family and witnesses, Abdullah admitted to using a sharp knife to commit the murder of Usman by slitting his throat. According to the SHO, Abdullah disclosed revenge as the motive behind the murder, as Usman allegedly used to abuse his late mother.

SHO Asim mentioned that they have successfully retrieved the murder weapon from the suspect. The accused will be brought before the court on Monday morning and will face charges under the Juvenile Act.