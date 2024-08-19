Pre-empting Disaster

Punjab and Sindh have borne the brunt of climate change, especially during the heavy monsoon rains of recent years. Residents of Sindh still recall the devastating flood that left much of the province underwater—an unimaginable event visible even from satellites.

With the monsoon rains intensifying once again, the government must prepare for what could be another catastrophic flooding event. This time, it is encouraging to see that the Sindh government, the National Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the Pakistan Meteorological Department, and other relevant stakeholders have taken preemptive measures to counter the potential impact. The government has become more aware of what is required to manage such natural disasters and has learned through drills and practice the most effective ways to respond.

The government has already implemented several critical measures, including providing detailed rain forecasts, evacuating people from vulnerable areas, and keeping rescue forces and humanitarian aid ready. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority has supplied 35 diesel engines, eight dewatering machines, and 12 tractor-mounted machines to manage waterlogged areas, along with thousands of tents, mosquito nets, mattresses, sleeping mats, hygiene kits, and jerry cans. Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority has reported heavy rainfall in northeastern and southern Punjab, which is likely to cause flooding in the Chenab River, presenting a significant challenge for Pakistan.

This is a crucial test of Pakistan’s administrative and executive capabilities. The country knows what is coming, understands the cost of such disasters, and has witnessed the long-lasting economic damage they cause. While it may not be possible to prevent all the damage, Pakistan should now be in a position to mitigate the worst effects.