President Zardari advocates for enhanced forest cover to combat climate change

President Asif Ali Zardari has called for a concerted national effort to increase Pakistan’s forest cover as a crucial step in mitigating the adverse effects of climate change and global warming. The President made these remarks while planting a "Neem" sapling at Bilawal House in Karachi, marking his participation in the annual Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign.

Highlighting Pakistan's vulnerability to climate change, President Zardari emphasized the importance of expanding forested areas to counteract rising temperatures and environmental degradation. He urged the youth and civil society to take an active role in this effort by planting more trees in their communities.

"Pakistan is one of the most climate-vulnerable countries in the world," President Zardari stated. "It is imperative that we act now to protect our environment. Increasing our forest cover is a vital part of this strategy."

The President also praised the Neem tree for its environmental benefits, noting that it provides clean air, cool shade, and serves as a natural mosquito repellent. He recalled his earlier efforts in promoting tree plantation during the tenure of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed as Prime Minister, when he served as the Minister for Climate and initiated a nationwide campaign that saw Neem trees planted across the country.

With rising temperatures posing a significant threat to Pakistan, President Zardari reiterated the urgent need for large-scale tree planting. He called on the nation, particularly the younger generation, to actively participate in the Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign by planting trees in their neighborhoods and surrounding areas.

The President also highlighted Pakistan’s successful mangrove restoration projects, particularly in Sindh, where millions of acres of land have been revitalized with mangrove plantations. This initiative serves as an example of the positive impact that focused environmental efforts can have on the country's ecosystem.

As the Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign continues, President Zardari’s call to action underscores the critical role that every citizen can play in protecting Pakistan's environment and combating climate change.