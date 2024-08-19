Monday, August 19, 2024
Priority is to restore economy: Ahsan Iqbal

August 19, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday said that the restoration of Pakistan’s economy was the government most significant challenge.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that with dedicated efforts, the country would return to a path of progress and development within the next two to three years. The government was committed to address these issues and steering the country towards stability, “he said. The current economic difficulties are because of the reason when the country was handover to an “inexperienced individual” in 2018, he added.

Despite the challenges, the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) will overcome these financial hardships, as they done in the past.

