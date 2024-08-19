Proteas overtake Pakistan in WTC standings with series win over Windies

GUYANA - South Africa secured a 40-run victory over the West Indies on an eventful third day of the second and final Test, propelling them past Pakistan in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 standings. The Proteas climbed to the fifth spot on the WTC points table with 28 points, while Pakistan slipped to sixth with 22 points. Chasing a challenging target of 263 after South Africa’s second innings ended at 246, thanks to Jayden Seales’ career-best figures of 6 for 61, the West Indies struggled to build momentum and were bowled out for 222. In a heartbreaking twist, Seales, who had been instrumental in keeping the West Indies in the game, was the last wicket to fall, succumbing to a short-leg catch off the bowling of Keshav Maharaj, who was named the man of the series. Maharaj’s 13th wicket of the series sealed the win for South Africa just minutes before the scheduled close of play. This victory extends South Africa’s unbeaten Test series streak against the West Indies, dating back to their first encounter in 1998/99, when Shaun Pollock’s team achieved a 5-0 whitewash against Brian Lara’s side. Although the West Indies had previously defeated South Africa in a one-off Test in 1992, this latest result continues South Africa’s dominance in the series. Maharaj’s left-arm orthodox spin played a crucial role in the victory, earning him figures of 3 for 37. He was well-supported by Kagiso Rabada, who took 3 for 50 and now stands just one wicket shy of the 300-mark in Test cricket. Maharaj’s three wickets in this match also made him South Africa’s most successful spinner in Test history, surpassing Hugh Tayfield’s 170-wicket record. The West Indies’ only significant resistance came through a 77-run seventh-wicket partnership between Gudakesh Motie, who top-scored with a Test-best 45, and wicketkeeper Joshua da Silva, who contributed 27. However, Maharaj broke the partnership, trapping both batters lbw in consecutive overs. Rabada’s 299th Test wicket came courtesy of a spectacular leaping catch by Temba Bavuma at mid-on, dismissing Shamar Joseph. Maharaj then wrapped up the innings, despite some late hitting by Jomel Warrican, who remained unbeaten on 25.

Wiaan Mulder was named the man of the match for his all-round performance, taking six wickets in the match and scoring a vital 34 runs in South Africa’s second innings.

Mulder’s innings ended early on the final day when he was trapped leg-before by Warrican, but it was Seales who dominated the morning session, claiming his second five-wicket haul in Test cricket. The first Test in Trinidad ended in a rain-affected draw, making South Africa’s series-clinching victory in Guyana all the more significant.