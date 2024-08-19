Protecting Sindh’s Girls

Protecting women’s rights in Pakistan has always been a challenge. Traditional South Asian norms, which segregated life and institutionalised patriarchy, were problematic enough on their own. However, a fundamentalist interpretation of Islam further exacerbated this issue, especially when combined with extremist ideologies that were introduced into Pakistan following the Russian invasion of Afghanistan and the need to create fanatic soldiers.

Hardline conservative stances have only grown stronger over time. As a result, the progress made in women’s rights under successive liberal governments has now been eroded. The region where this problem is most prevalent remains interior Sindh, which requires special attention from the government.

Interior Sindh faces a complex web of issues, including a general breakdown in law and order, powerful criminal gangs controlling large areas, a persistent feudal culture despite the advancements of the 21st century, and the close proximity of Hindu, Muslim, and other religious minorities. As a result, crimes against women in rural Sindh are more complicated, involving forced conversions, child marriages, and female infanticide. Sindh urgently needs serious attention. The Sindh government must step up and address this problem decisively. While Karachi, as a vast metropolitan area, has significant issues that require focus, the Sindh government must not neglect the problems of the broader region.

This is the most pressing issue facing Sindh right now. Therefore, while CM Murad Ali Shah’s order for a probe into child marriages in Dadu district is commendable, it must be noted that this action came only after media coverage brought the issue to light, not because the government was proactive in addressing it. The situation, as it stands, is deeply troubling.