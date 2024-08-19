PTI forms 43-member Executive Council to fortify party’s position in provincial capital

LAHORE - The newly appointed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Lahore president, whose appointment had prompted a resignation of former federal minister and PTI leader Hammad Azhar, has announced the formation of a 43-member Executive Council to fortify party’s position in the provincial capital. According to a notification issued by PTI Lahore President Sheikh Imtiaz. The newly constituted council includes a mix of assembly members, ticket holders, and senior party leaders belonging to Lahore, aiming to fortify the party’s position in the region. Prominent figures in the council include Sardar Latif Khosa, Aaliya Hamza, Shehzad Farooq, and Usman Hamza. Other significant members include Ali Ijaz Butar, Afzaal Azim Pahat, Rana Javed, Javed Umar, and Malik Tauqeer Abbas Khokhar, all of whom have played crucial roles during crackdown on PTI post May 9 incidents . The council also features Yasir Gilani, Owais Anjum, Ali Imtiaz Waraich, Hafiz Farhat Abbas, and Salman Akram Raja, along with Dr Yasmin Rashid, a key figure in PTI’s health initiatives. Moreover, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Chaudhry Asghar Gujjar, Ahmer Bhatti, Azam Khan Niazi, and Azeem Ullah Khan are also included in the list. Figures such as Farukh Javed, Shabbir Ahmad, Yousaf Meo, Khalid Gujjar, Nadeem Abbas Bara, and Haroon Akbar have also been named. This Executive Council is tasked to rejuvenate PTI’s activities in Lahore and ensuring the effective implementation of directives from PTI founder Imran Khan, as the PTI gears up for future political challenges. The formation of executive council indicates the newly appointed PTI Lahore president is determined to reorganize the party strength through grassroots galvanization of the party’s activists.