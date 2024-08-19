Punjab CM calls for report on pending projects in Rawalpindi

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has called for a comprehensive report on all pending development projects in the Rawalpindi district.

Presiding over a special meeting in Rawalpindi, the Chief Minister was briefed on both the ongoing and upcoming development initiatives under the Annual Development Plan.

During the meeting, it was decided to increase the number of Assistant Commissioners in Rawalpindi to better manage the district's administrative needs.

In addition, Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviewed the prices of essential commodities in the district and directed the establishment of 'Vegetable Markets' and 'Sahulat Bazaars' in Rawalpindi to provide relief to the public.