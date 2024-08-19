Monday, August 19, 2024
Punjab govt sends letters to DISCOs for relief in power bills

Our Staff Reporter
August 19, 2024
LAHORE   -   The Punjab government has formally dispatched official letters to the electricity companies so as to provide relief to the Punjab and Islamabad electricity consumers at the rate of rupees 14 per unit.  On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, five electricity companies have been dispatched with official letters. Secretary Energy Punjab Doctor Naeem Rauf dispatched letters to the DISCOs of Islamabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Multan.

 In a letter written by the Punjab government, it has outlined to the DISCOs to apprise the electricity consumers about the reduction amounting to rupees 14 per unit in the government package. IESCO, MEPCO, GEPCO, FESCO,LESCO will make a reduction in the electricity bills of the citizens using between 201 to 500 units.The difference of amount between the real cost of electricity and provision of relief will be paid by the Punjab government. On the demand of electricity companies, the Punjab government will transfer the required amount to the DISCOs.

Our Staff Reporter

