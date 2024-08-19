Punjab power subsidy scheme to benefit only 14pc consumers

ISLAMABAD - Contrary to the announcement of the PML(N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, regarding the provision of Rs14/unit subsidy to electricity consumers using zero to 500 units, the government of Punjab has decided that the relief will be provided on the consumption of 201 to 500 units, which will exclude almost 86 percent of the power consumers from the relief programme.

Following a legal glitch of uniform tariff across the country, and required approval from the National Electricity Power Regulatory Authority for relief to the consumers of a particular area/Discos, the government of Punjab has decided to make advance payment to Discos, official source told The Nation.

The government of Punjab has also decided that beside the provincial government targeted subsidy will also be provided to the residents of Islamabad. It is worth to note that last week Nawaz Sharif had announced Rs 45 billion subsidy to Punjab based electricity consumers using zero to 500 units. However, now it has been announced by the provincial government of Punjab that targeted subsidy of Rs 14/unit will be provided to the consumers on the consumption from 201 to 500 units. It has been decided that targeted subsidy will be provided to the consumers of Punjab and Islamabad.

In separate letters written to the Chief Executive Officers of five Distribution companies including, Lahore Electric Supply Company Limited (LESCO), Gujranwala Electric Power Company, Multan Electric Power Company, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company(FESCO) and Islamabad Electric Supply Company(IESCO), the government of Punjab has requested for the provision of the details of the estimated cost the targeted subsidy of Rs 14 per unit during two months of August and September.

“Considering escalating electricity bills coupled with high inflation, the Government of Punjab has undertaken a significant and unprecedented initiative to alleviate the financial strain on the middle-class households. As part of this initiative, the Government of Punjab has decided to provide a targeted relief of Rs. 14/unit in the electricity bill (including taxes & duties) for consumers having monthly consumption from 201 to 500 units. This relief will be applicable for the billing months of August & September 2024.

To ensure smooth implementation of this initiative, it is requested to provide the estimated amount required to fund this financial relief. This estimate will enable the Government of Punjab to arrange the necessary funds in time and make advance payment to the concerned Discos.

Last week, PML(N) president Nawaz Sharif had announced a relief of Rs 14/unit to the Punjab based electricity consumers using zero to 500 units. Since there was no increase for the protected consumers, while hike for the consumers using up to 200 units was muted by the Federal Government for three months (from July to September). Therefore, the Punjab government has decided to exclude the consumers using up to 200 units from the relief. The consumers using up to 200 units make 86 percent of the total electricity consumers.

